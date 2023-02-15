Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,155 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.