Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,173 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

