Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after acquiring an additional 723,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 179,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 79.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 58.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,774 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 60,318 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

