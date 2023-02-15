Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NS opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

