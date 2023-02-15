Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,396 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

