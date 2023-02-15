Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,803 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

