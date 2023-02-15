Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 61,065 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STEW opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

