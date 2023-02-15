Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

