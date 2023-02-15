Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

