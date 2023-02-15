Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $124.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.