Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,008. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.