Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth $288,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PetMed Express by 319.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PetMed Express by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

