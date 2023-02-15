Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $668,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

