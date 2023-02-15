Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

