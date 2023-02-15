Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of HRI opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $171.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,147 shares of company stock valued at $88,279,667 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

