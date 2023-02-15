Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $56.21.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

