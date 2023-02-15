Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

