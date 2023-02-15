Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NRG opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

