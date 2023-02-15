Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.