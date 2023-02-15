Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 166,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

