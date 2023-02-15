Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Livent Trading Up 1.8 %

Livent Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.