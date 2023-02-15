Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after purchasing an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 405,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

