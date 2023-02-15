Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,829,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 188,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

