Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ashland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ashland by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,712,000 after buying an additional 100,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after buying an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,205,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,179,000 after buying an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.