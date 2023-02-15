Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $324.69 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

