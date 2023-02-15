Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061.

NYSE:A opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.