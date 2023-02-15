Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $287.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.