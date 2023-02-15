Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,286 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

