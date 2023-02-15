Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,721,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -502.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

