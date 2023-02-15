Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.