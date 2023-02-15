Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 14,212 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

