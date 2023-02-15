Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 309,110 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,110 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conduent by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 404,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conduent by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 547,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

