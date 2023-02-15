Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 5,387 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

