Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Littelfuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $268.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average of $232.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

