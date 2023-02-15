Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 11,870 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $803,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

KNSL stock opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.03 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.