Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.