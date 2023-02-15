Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 13,696 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

