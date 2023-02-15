Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 148,637 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 520.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,637 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 164.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock worth $2,387,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.