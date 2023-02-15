Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 154,913 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,913 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth $157,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

