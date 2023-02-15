Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 32,790 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

