Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 3,885 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

