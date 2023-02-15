Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 42,161 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

