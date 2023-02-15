Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 76,410 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 432.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $774.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

