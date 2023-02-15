Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

