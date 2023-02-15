Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 392,331 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 84,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

