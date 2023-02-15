Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258,200 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,134 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.23. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

