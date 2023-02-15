Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 675.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

