Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Altice USA by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Altice USA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,089,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Altice USA Trading Down 1.5 %

Altice USA Company Profile

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More

