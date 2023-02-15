Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.