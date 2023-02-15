Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $4,341,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $103.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

